Singapore to hold General Election on May 3: Election Department.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:08 IST
Singapore to hold General Election on May 3: Election Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marine Le Pen's Political Setback: Embezzlement Verdict Alters Political Landscape
Race to the Blue House: South Korea's Presidential Candidates Gear Up
West Bengal recruitment row: Fresh selection process can also have relaxations for untainted candidates: SC.
Haryana's Political Landscape: Controversies and Developments
We have separate plans to ensure eligible candidates don't become jobless or have break in service: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.