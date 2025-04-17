Twenty two Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Twenty two Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- arrests
- Bijapur
- police
- insurgency
- security
- operation
- peace
- law enforcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Disrupt Extortion Ring in Manipur
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang