Google settles with Competition Commission case related to alleged unfair business practices in the Android TV segment.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:48 IST
Google settles with Competition Commission case related to alleged unfair business practices in the Android TV segment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Eroding Reign of 'King Dollar': Market Dynamics and Global Shifts
Antitrust Fines Tackle Ticket Hoarding at Roman Colosseum
US Tariffs and Unfair Trade Practices: A Deep Dive into Global Market Dynamics
Google Alters Auto Services to Conclude German Antitrust Probe
Senators Probe Google and Microsoft AI Ties Amid Antitrust Fears