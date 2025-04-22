Maharashtra govt stays its order to make Hindi must as third language for students of classes 1 to 5: School Education Minister.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:34 IST
