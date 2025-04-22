Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Srinagar to review security situation in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack: Official.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:52 IST
