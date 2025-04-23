CCS resolved that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account: Foreign Secretary.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
