Safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims must be treated as national priority; robust, transparent, proactive arrangements must be put in place: CWC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
