Trump says Russia has made a 'pretty big concession' to end the war in Ukraine in stopping short of taking whole country, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:55 IST
Trump says Russia has made a 'pretty big concession' to end the war in Ukraine in stopping short of taking whole country, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Papua New Guinea's Economic Growth to Moderate Amid Challenges and Geopolitical Risks
Prince Harry visited war victims in Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans, AP reports quoting a spokesperson.
Vanguard Speeds Up Singapore Fab Amid Geopolitical Strains
Vanguard Accelerates Singapore Wafer Fab Amid Geopolitical Risks
More than 20 people killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Sumy, AP reported citing acting mayor.