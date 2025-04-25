Delhi HC suspends activist Medha Patkar's sentence in defamation case against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:17 IST
