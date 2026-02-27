Bomb Attack on Activist's Home Sparks Political Outcry

An explosive device was hurled at the residence of KSU district secretary Bithul Balan in Thodannur, igniting a political firestorm.

Balan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested after a protest incident allegedly injuring Health Minister Veena George. The attack caused significant property damage.

Congress leaders allege CPI(M) provoked violence, demanding accountability from its leaders. Vadakara police have launched an investigation under the Explosive Substances Act.

