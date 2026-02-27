Left Menu

Bomb Attack on Activist's Home Sparks Political Outcry

An explosive device was thrown at the home of KSU leader Bithul Balan following a protest incident involving Health Minister Veena George. The attack raises political tensions, with Congress accusing CPI(M) leaders of inciting violence. Police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:42 IST
Bomb Attack on Activist's Home Sparks Political Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosive device was hurled at the residence of KSU district secretary Bithul Balan in Thodannur, igniting a political firestorm.

Balan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested after a protest incident allegedly injuring Health Minister Veena George. The attack caused significant property damage.

Congress leaders allege CPI(M) provoked violence, demanding accountability from its leaders. Vadakara police have launched an investigation under the Explosive Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

 Australia
2
Global Journey of Tagged Amur Falcons

Global Journey of Tagged Amur Falcons

 India
3
Germany Predicts Stable U.S. Tariffs on EU

Germany Predicts Stable U.S. Tariffs on EU

 Germany
4
Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026