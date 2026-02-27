Bomb Attack on Activist's Home Sparks Political Outcry
An explosive device was thrown at the home of KSU leader Bithul Balan following a protest incident involving Health Minister Veena George. The attack raises political tensions, with Congress accusing CPI(M) leaders of inciting violence. Police have registered a case, but no arrests have been made.
- India
An explosive device was hurled at the residence of KSU district secretary Bithul Balan in Thodannur, igniting a political firestorm.
Balan, currently in judicial custody, was arrested after a protest incident allegedly injuring Health Minister Veena George. The attack caused significant property damage.
Congress leaders allege CPI(M) provoked violence, demanding accountability from its leaders. Vadakara police have launched an investigation under the Explosive Substances Act.
