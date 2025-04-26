Number of people injured in massive explosion at port in southern Iran rises to 115, state television reports, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:11 IST
Number of people injured in massive explosion at port in southern Iran rises to 115, state television reports, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for NIA Investigation into Murshidabad Vandalism
UK Parliament Holds Emergency Session to Save British Steel
Deepak Chahar's Determined Comeback: Battling Injuries with Resilience
Threat Emails Spark Investigation in Jalgaon