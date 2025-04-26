Two women workers injured in explosion at gunpowder factory in Kamaleshwar area of Nagpur district: Police.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
