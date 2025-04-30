CISCE board class 10, 12 results declared: Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
CISCE board class 10, 12 results declared: Chief Executive Joseph Emmanuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning
American Students Flock to Canadian Universities Amid U.S. Visa Crackdown
Visa Crisis: The Sudden Termination Shaking International Students
Bee Attack Sends Students to Hospital in Odisha
Students' Lawsuit Challenges Unlawful Immigration Status Termination