Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harbin's Cyber Security Accusations Against NSA: A New Cold Front
New Appointments Bolster Waste Advisory Board with Sustainability Expertise
Calls for Central Security in Bengal Amid Waqf Law Unrest
UN Experts Urge Italy to Revoke Controversial Security Decree Amid Rights Concerns
Strengthening Ties: India and Tanzania Unite for Defense and Maritime Security