India Prioritizes Citizen Security Amid West Asia Crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) establishes a control room for the Indian diaspora's safety amid crisis in West Asia. Nearly one crore Indians reside in the region. MEA is collaborating with local governments and partners to ensure their security as tensions escalate due to Iran-US conflict.

Updated: 04-03-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched a control room to safeguard Indian citizens amid the growing crisis in West Asia. Nearly one crore Indians reside in this region, making their safety a top priority for New Delhi, especially as tensions rise between Iran and the US.

Following the US military strike on February 28 which led to the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the region has seen a surge in retaliatory attacks. Iran has primarily targeted Israel and American military bases across several Gulf nations, intensifying the threat to Indian expatriates.

The MEA has responded by relocating Indian students from Tehran to safer areas and is in constant communication with regional governments and international partners to ensure the well-being of Indians in the Gulf. The ministry's control room operates a helpline accessible from 9 am to 9 pm for assistance.

