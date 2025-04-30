Germany's Social Democrats approve coalition deal, paving the way for parliament to elect Friedrich Merz as chancellor, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
