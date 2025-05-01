Pahalgam terror attack: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 07:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam terror attack: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: Putin and Oman's Sultan Meet in Moscow
South Korea Confronts China's Yellow Sea Constructions in Diplomatic Talks
Diplomatic Talks: Steve Witkoff Heads to Russia for Ukraine Discussions
Syria Seeks Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York
Syria's Quest for Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York