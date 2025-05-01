Whoever carried out dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam will not be spared: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Whoever carried out dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam will not be spared: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two hardcore Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region: Police.
Fiji and New Zealand Deepen Strategic, Economic, and Security Ties in Pacific
India Opposes Religion-Based Representation in UN Security Council Reforms
Mumbai Unmasked: Hoax Call Sparks Security Alert
Israel's Troop Presence in Gaza: Indefinite Security Measures