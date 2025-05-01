In phone talks with Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth conveys strong support of US govt in India's fight against terrorism.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
