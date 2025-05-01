Oman's foreign minister says next nuclear talks scheduled for Saturday between Iran and US have been postponed, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
