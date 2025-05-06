PM Modi cancelled Kashmir visit after intelligence report on possible terror attack there, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi cancelled Kashmir visit after intelligence report on possible terror attack there, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Blasts ED Chargesheet As Political Vendetta
Reddy Accuses Congress and BRS of Aiding AIMIM in Hyderabad MLC Poll
Controversy Over Defense Secretary's Messaging Raises Security Concerns
Congress Slams BJP's Nishikant Dubey Over CJI Comments
Chidambaram Denounces ED's Allegations: A Political Vendetta Against Congress Leaders