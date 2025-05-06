CBI court convicts Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, others in Obulapuram Mining case.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI court convicts Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, others in Obulapuram Mining case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
Supreme Court Enlarges Bench on Yediyurappa Corruption Plea
Supreme Court Deliberates on Potential Sanction for Corruption Probe
Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation
Karnataka Aims to Enact Rohith Vemula Act, Fostering Equal Rights