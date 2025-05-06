Karnataka ex-minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, three others given 7 yrs imprisonment in Obulapuram illegal mining case.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:34 IST
Karnataka ex-minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, three others given 7 yrs imprisonment in Obulapuram illegal mining case.
