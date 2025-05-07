No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit; only known terror camps were targeted: Indian embassy in US.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:16 IST
- Country:
- India
No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit; only known terror camps were targeted: Indian embassy in US.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian embassy
- US
- terror camps
- Pakistan
- targets
- strikes
- civilian
- operations
- military
- precision
Advertisement