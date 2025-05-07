Family members were deliberately traumatised through Pahalgam strike: FS Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Family members were deliberately traumatised through Pahalgam strike: FS Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombs Over Zaporizhzhia: The Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
Ethiopia’s Hunger Crisis Worsens Amid Conflict, Displacement, and Climate Shocks
Global Health Alert: Polio Vaccination Halted Amidst Intense Gaza Conflict
Crisis in Gaza: Conflict and Consequences Amid Blockade
U.S. Proposes Peace Framework Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict