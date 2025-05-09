India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pakistan, saying funds could be misused for funding cross-border terrorism: Finance Ministry statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:01 IST
India opposes fresh IMF loans to Pakistan, saying funds could be misused for funding cross-border terrorism: Finance Ministry statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- IMF
- loans
- Pakistan
- Finance Ministry
- terrorism
- cross-border
- opposition
- funds
- concerns
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pahalgam attack is grim reminder that terrorism is global menace to get addressed by humanity in unison: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in TN. JSP JSP ADB
Army Chief and J&K Governor Vow to Eradicate Terrorism Infrastructure
NHRC Urges Action Against Pahalgam Terrorism
NHRC Condemns Pahalgam Tragedy, Urges Action Against Terrorism
Zero Tolerance: India's Stern Stand Against Pahalgam Terrorism