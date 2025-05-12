Israeli military says Israeli-American hostage released in Gaza is back with its forces, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:14 IST
Israeli military says Israeli-American hostage released in Gaza is back with its forces, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Tightens Security and Diplomacy After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India-Afghanistan Diplomacy: New Opportunities for Strategic Partnerships
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Egypt and Israel in Ceasefire Talks
Diplomacy over Aggression: Nawaz Sharif's Silence on Pahalgam Attack
Trump's Michigan Tour: Defense, Diplomacy, and Economic Challenges