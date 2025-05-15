India's merchandise exports rise 9.03 pc to USD 38.39 bn in April as against USD 35.3 bn in same month last year: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:36 IST
India's merchandise exports rise 9.03 pc to USD 38.39 bn in April as against USD 35.3 bn in same month last year: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- merchandise
- exports
- growth
- USD
- April
- fiscal
- economy
- government
- data
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British House Prices Fall Unexpectedly in April: Mortgage Data Insights
Mumbai Real Estate Booms: Record April Registrations
Nagaland Government Retracts April 21 Order Amid Student Protests
National Treasury to Retable 2025 Budget Amid Calls for Deeper Fiscal Engagement
IOCL's Q4 Surge: Profits Skyrocket Amidst Fiscal Challenges