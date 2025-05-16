War is a very very serious business, a nation goes for it when all possible options are over: Ex-DGMO Bhatt. AS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 07:12 IST
- Country:
- India
War is a very very serious business, a nation goes for it when all possible options are over: Ex-DGMO Bhatt. AS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India
Nepal Urges Diplomatic Efforts in Wake of Student's Mysterious Death
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Tensions in South Asia
Nawaz Sharif's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Hopes Rise for Ukraine Ceasefire Amidst Diplomatic Efforts