India imposes port restrictions on import of readymade garments, processed food and other goods from Bangladesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:08 IST
India imposes port restrictions on import of readymade garments, processed food and other goods from Bangladesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Consensus: Renewing US-Canada Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions
Geneva Talks: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Trade Relations
India Proposes Major Tariff Reduction to Strengthen US Trade Relations
U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal: A New Chapter in Global Trade Relations
U.S. Lowers 'De Minimis' Tariff: A New Chapter in Trade Relations with China