COVID-19 situation in India under control, say official sources amid reports of rise in cases in Singapore, Hong Kong.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
COVID-19 situation in India under control, say official sources amid reports of rise in cases in Singapore, Hong Kong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cordell Tinch: The Rise of an Unorthodox High Hurdler
Delhi Capitals Battle Injuries and Form in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
India's Forex Reserves Rise for Eighth Consecutive Week
Political Dynamics: Singapore's PAP Victory and Emerging Opposition
Lawrence Wong: Steering Singapore Through New Global Challenges