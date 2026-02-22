Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Budget Session

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized opposition leaders for skipping a crucial MVA meeting before the state's Budget session, raising concerns over the event's unity. Instead of attending a tea party hosted by Fadnavis, the Opposition voiced dissatisfaction with the government's lack of response to the Indo-US trade deal's impact on local industries.

Fadnavis noted discrepancies in the Opposition's memorandum, pointing out grammatical issues and alleging it was a compilation of media excerpts. He stated that, despite the absence of key figures, the month-long session would proceed with the introduction of 15 new Bills. During the session, he plans to incorporate the late Ajit Pawar's initiatives into the budget.

The tragedy of Ajit Pawar's unexpected demise in a plane crash hangs over the session, with leaders like Sunetra Pawar calling for a comprehensive CBI investigation. As the government seeks to uphold the late finance minister's legacy, the administration promises to maintain fiscal discipline and transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)