Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Budget Session

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Fadnavis, criticized the opposition after key leaders missed the MVA meeting ahead of the Budget session. He also announced plans to present the state budget and highlighted ongoing investigations. The session follows the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:51 IST
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Ahead of Budget Session
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized opposition leaders for skipping a crucial MVA meeting before the state's Budget session, raising concerns over the event's unity. Instead of attending a tea party hosted by Fadnavis, the Opposition voiced dissatisfaction with the government's lack of response to the Indo-US trade deal's impact on local industries.

Fadnavis noted discrepancies in the Opposition's memorandum, pointing out grammatical issues and alleging it was a compilation of media excerpts. He stated that, despite the absence of key figures, the month-long session would proceed with the introduction of 15 new Bills. During the session, he plans to incorporate the late Ajit Pawar's initiatives into the budget.

The tragedy of Ajit Pawar's unexpected demise in a plane crash hangs over the session, with leaders like Sunetra Pawar calling for a comprehensive CBI investigation. As the government seeks to uphold the late finance minister's legacy, the administration promises to maintain fiscal discipline and transparent governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

