Israel says the first humanitarian aid trucks have entered Gaza after nearly three months, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
