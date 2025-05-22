Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust: PM Modi in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust: PM Modi in Bikaner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monitoring situation between India, Pakistan closely, hopefully this ends quickly: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
India's Bold Move: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror in Pakistan
Tensions Surge Between India and Pakistan Amid U.S. Calls for Peace
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Swift Strike: India Targets Terror Nests