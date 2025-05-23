Operation Sindoor showed that terrorism in India is absolutely Pakistan-sponsored: Home Minister Amit Shah at BSF event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
