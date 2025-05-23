Trump says he wants 'a straight 50% Tariff' on the EU on the beginning on June 1 because trade talks are stuck, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:32 IST
Trump says he wants 'a straight 50% Tariff' on the EU on the beginning on June 1 because trade talks are stuck, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stable Markets Amidst Tensions: India's Resilient Economy
AERA fixes varying User Development Fee (UDF) for economy and business class passengers at Mumbai airport.
Cambodia Launches EU-Backed Initiative to Protect Migrant Workers in Blue Economy
India's Agricultural Exports Surge: A Dual Boost to the Economy
India's Shift to an AI-Centric Economy: A Transformation in the Making