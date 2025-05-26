Delhi court accepts police report for cancellation of sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief filed by 'minor' complainant.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court accepts police report for cancellation of sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief filed by 'minor' complainant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Espionage Row Strains Hungary-Ukraine Relations Amidst Minority Rights Dispute
(Eds: Minor edit) Toll from Hyderabad fire goes up to 17; eight children among victims, say officials.
Justice Sought for Jharkhand Minor in Shocking Assault Case
Tragedy Strikes: Minors Swept Away in Delhi Canal
Minor Mishap: Goods Train Derails Near Arakkonam