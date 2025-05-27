LIC reports 38 pc y-o-y jump in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore for the January-March quarter: Filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
