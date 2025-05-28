SC holds act of tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area for road widening as contempt on part of DDA officials, orders massive afforestration.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
SC holds act of tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area for road widening as contempt on part of DDA officials, orders massive afforestration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protest Erupts as BJP Yuva Morcha Detained Amid CM Siddaramaiah's Visit
Valiant Guardians: JP Nadda Praises Border Forces Amidst Development Talks
Siddaramaiah congratulates Banu Mushtaq for winning International Booker Prize
DDA Launches Comprehensive Water Management Project for Delhi's Green Spaces
Bengaluru's Rain Fury: Siddaramaiah's Plan to Weather the Storm