Trade pacts being signed and negotiated will be of help; current account deficit to remain eminently manageable in FY26: RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:33 IST
Trade pacts being signed and negotiated will be of help; current account deficit to remain eminently manageable in FY26: RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nuclear Negotiations: Iran and Europe Set to Resume Istanbul Talks
Bamboo Boom: Mizoram's New Processing Unit Sparks Economic Growth
High-Stakes Peace Negotiations: Russia and Ukraine Head to Istanbul
Shree Cement Q4 PAT declines 16pc to Rs 556 cr; upbeat on FY26 demand outlook
UK Urges CMA to Champion Economic Growth