City gas distribution is not just pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of govt schemes: PM Modi in Bengal.
PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
City gas distribution is not just pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of govt schemes: PM Modi in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bipartisan Approach to Urban Development in National Capital
European Markets Gain Amid Utilities Surge and Tariff Watch
Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: Revolutionizing Urban Development and Empowering Landowners
Rajasthan CM's Crucial Delhi Visit: Power and Urban Development on the Agenda
Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: A Transparent Path to Urban Development