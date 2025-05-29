Bengal suffering from widespread violence, lawlessness, insecurity among women, unemployment, graft, claims PM Modi at Alipurduar rally.
Bengal suffers from corruption, attack on mothers and sisters: PM Modi at Alipurduar rally.
People of Bengal don't want cruel govt, have no faith in TMC dispensation, claims PM Modi at Alipurduar rally.