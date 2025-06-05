Seven persons killed as truck overturns on auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district: Police.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:59 IST
Seven persons killed as truck overturns on auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district: Police.
