We haven't taken call which three Tests Jasprit Bumrah will play: Coach Gautam Gambhir.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:44 IST
We haven't taken call which three Tests Jasprit Bumrah will play: Coach Gautam Gambhir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations
Charlotte Edwards Promises Fitness Overhaul for England Women’s Cricket
OPEC+ Strategy: Retaking Market Share from U.S. Shale
Karra Criticizes External Affairs Strategy Amid Political Shifts
From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems