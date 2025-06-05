Govt decided to commence process of census forthwith which will complete on March 1, 2027, the reference date for Census: MHA spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:22 IST
