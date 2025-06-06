Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence for satcom services in India: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:22 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence for satcom services in India: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sharjah Paves the Way for Digital Transformation on World Telecom Day
Trump's Nuclear Energy Revamp: Fast-Tracking Reactor Licensing
Airtel Leads Telecom Alliance Against Rising Cybercrime
Airtel Leads Telecom Unity Against Digital Fraud
India Paves the Way for a Telecom Revolution with 6G and Customer Protection Initiatives