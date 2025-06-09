Work done by PM Modi-led govt for good governance, welfare of poor will be written in golden letters: BJP president J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
