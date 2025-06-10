French authorities say a 15-year-old student stabbed a school employee to death during a bag check, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
