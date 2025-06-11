Trump says US will get magnets and rare earth minerals from China in a deal and tariffs on Chinese goods going to 55%, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
