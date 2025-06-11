Over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
